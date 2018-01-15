WHOLE OF GOVERNMENT APPROACH IS GOVERNMENT  STRATEGY TO PROMOTE EASE OF DOING BUSINESS – DTI

The Government’s Inter-agency Task Force on Ease of Doing Business (EODB) is speeding up reforms to improve the country’s competitiveness.

DTI Secretary Ramon Lopez reported that the strategy is to pursue a whole of government approach where all instrumentalities of government involved in business regulations are taking unified action in simplifying government processes and making them more business-friendly.

“Remember that Competitiveness and Ease of doing business is number 3 in the President’s socio-economic agenda. The executive branch, both National government agencies, and Local Government Units, and the legislative branch are working double time so that businesses could benefit from these reform initiatives.” DTI Secretary Ramon Lopez said.

The DTI Secretary reported on the latest reforms initiated by the Executive Branch

In November 2017, the Securities and Exchange Commission implemented the Company Registration System (CRS) which significantly reduced the processing time and procedures in company verification and registration. The system also integrates the issuance of Taxpayer Identification Number (TIN), and employer numbers from Social Security System (SSS), Pag-IBIG Fund, and Philhealth.

In December 2017, Quezon City Mayor Herbert Bautista issued an order establishing One-Stop Shops (OSS) for business permits which will facilitate registration of new businesses. The OSS is now operational at the QC Hall.

To speed up the issuance of construction permits, the Departments of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), the Interior and Local Government (DILG), and Information and Communication Technology (DICT) and the DTI issued a joint circular which prescribed standards and procedures in the issuance of building permits, certificates of occupancy and other construction-related permits.