Turnover of Shelter Projects

SHELTER ASSISTANCE IN TUBIGON – Gov. Edgar Chatto leads the Ceremonial Blessing and Turnover of 357 units of the Modified Core Shelter Assistance Project in Tubigon. The housing project was a joint effort of the DSWD, HABITAT for Humanity, the Provincial Government of Bohol and in cooperation with LGU-Tubigon. HABITAT admitted that the project was indeed delayed due to some concerns. With majority already done, focus is now on the 98 units on going construction and 10 about to be started units. With Gov. Edgar Chatto are Tubigon Vice-Mayor Billy Fortich, Executive Assistant for External Affairs “Tatay” Billy Tongco, DSWD-7 ARD Shalaine Marie S. Lucero, and representatives from partner agencies.

