 TRUE BOHOLANO, FUN, FOOD AND MORE AT SANDUGO 2017

The 2017 Sandugo festival kicks off with the opening of the Sandugo Night Market and the Sandugo Food Festival tomorrow, June 19 at the CPG Sports Complex.

A celebration of Bohol cultural identity and creativity, this year, the festival puts together a distinct roster of activities that highlight the history, tradition, hospitality, culture, and creativity of the Boholanos.

Festivities offer various events rolled into a grand fete for a diverse audience of Bol-anons and visitors alike.

Night Market at CPG Complex

The night market and food festival that runs until July 30 feature a food fair and trade fair, a carnival, cultural shows, and nightly entertainment that guarantee fun, flavor, and entertainment.

Among major happenings are the International Fusion Nights that will run from July 21-30 simultaneous with the night market and the DTI Product Showcase that will be held on July 19-23 at the Island City Mall.

Sports enthusiasts can enjoy the Fun Run on July 2, a Boxing Competition on July 14, a Swimming Competition on July 15, and a Dragon Boat Competition on July 16.

Original Boholano Songs at its best

The Sandugo Song Festival will display Boholano singing and songwriting talent on July 20 at the Bohol Cultural Center. 12 finalists have been named as follows: Pangandoy Mo Matuman by Analiza Orcullo of Loon, Bohol; Ampingan Ko by Alfie James Anana of Poblacion, Inabanga; Bulan by Sergie Peter Balaba of Malbog, Jagna; Tokhang by Humphrey Mark Nicasio of Cogon, Tagbilaran City; Awit sa Hangin by Joseph Gara of Mayacabac, Dauis; Ms. Maldita by Geed Manfred Suaybaguio of Riverside, Bilar; Ikaw Na Ba by Nandy Maniwan of Poblacion, Loay; Bisan Sa Makausang Higayon by Johnrey Fuertes of Alegria, Loboc; Damgo Ra by Hannah Alex Noel of Bingag, Dauis; Bisan Sakit by Clyde Ebojo of Mayacabac, Dauis; Payag by Fernando Enoc of Poblacion, Dauis; and Sa Una Ug Karon by Charlven Remolador of Mansasa, Tagbilaran City.





A songwriting workshop as well as an Open Mic and Songwriters’ Night will also take place on July 23 and 24 with celebrated Bol-anon songwriters Jimmy Borja and Arnold Zamora as facilitators.

Showcase of Arts and Boholano Culture

The Sandugo Art Festival will run on July 17-30 with LALIK, photography competition and exhibits, literary, and painting exhibits.

Renowned Boholano performing arts groups will also do nightly shows at the CPG Sports Complex with the Alicia Bamboo Ensemble on June 23, HNU Chorale and Diwanag Dance Company on June 30, the Loboc Youth Ambassador’s Band on July 7, LUPAE (Lungsuranon Performing Arts Ensemble) of Tubigon on July 21, and the Dimiao Children’s Rondalla on July 28.

Beautiful Boholana

Meanwhile, twenty beautiful Boholanas are vying for the coveted Miss Bohol 2017 crown namely Maria Andrea Laniba of Jagna; Rizalee Rose Razo of Loay; Chelsea Lyndee Bernaldez of Guindulman; Gazini Christiana Jordi Ganados of Loon; Donna Lee Cabugsan of Bilar; Maria Patsy Mille Plazo of Batuan; Angelika Concha of Calape; Aileen Lancila of Baclayon; Kaorie Villa of Albur; Sheena Marie Francesca Licong of Anda; Clarisse Diangco of Pres. Carlos P. Garcia; Abegail Gamutin of Dimiao; Abegail Ampong of Talibon; Christine Joy Lao of Mabini; Kelley Maribel Manuta of Maribojoc; Airah Venci Tagoon of Sierra Bullones; Bianca Gaviola of Tagbilaran City; Rheya Mae Canda of Trinidad; Pauline Amnilinckx of Tubigon; and Mary Abegail Besas of Ubay.

A highlight of the festivities, Miss Bohol 2017 will hold its talent night at the Bohol Cultural Center on July 8 and the pageant night on July 22 at the Bohol Wisdom School Gym.

Balik Bohol

The Boholano homecoming “Balik sa Bohol” and the Sandugo street dancing competition “Bangga sa Kuradang ug Subli sa Sandugo” on July 29 will cap off the month and a half-long celebration.