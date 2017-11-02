TRADE CHIEF PUSHES FRANCHISING INDUSTRY TO CONTINUE STRENGTHENING THE MSMEs.
TRADE CHIEF PUSHES FRANCHISING INDUSTRY TO CONTINUE STRENGTHENING THE MSMEs. The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Secretary Ramon Lopez urged members of the franchising industry to be role models, inspire Filipinos to be entrepreneurs, and help the government in uplifting the lives of those at the bottom of the pyramid during Francorp’s 20th Anniversary on 24 October in Taguig. Sec. Lopez highlighted the role of franchising in micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) development. “Franchising is the game changer for any business model as it allows small-scale businesses to grow and become bigger players. Apart from encouraging people to be entrepreneurs, it also provides employment opportunities to many Filipinos”, said Sec. Lopez. The trade chief together with Sen. Miguel Zubiri acknowledged the Filipino brands which have managed to expand in Asia and in other continents such as the Europe, America, and Australia. The Trade Secretary also assured franchisors and franchisees that DTI will be an industry partner for programs and advocacies strengthening the MSME sector. In the photo are (L to R) Francorp’s Managing Director Manuel Siggaoat Jr., Chief Executive Officer Alegria Sibal- Limjoco, DTI Sec. Ramon Lopez, Chairman Samie Lim, Co-founder Manuel Siggaoat, and Chief Marketing Officer Christopher Lim.