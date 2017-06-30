TRADE CHIEF CHALLENGES CAVITEÑOS TO SEEK NEW BUSINESS PLATFORMS.
TRADE CHIEF CHALLENGES CAVITEÑOS TO SEEK NEW BUSINESS PLATFORMS. Innovation is an open secret that each Filipino entrepreneur should embrace, according to Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez at the Kapatid Mentor Me launch in Bacoor, Cavite on 28 June. Speaking before an assembly of aspiring entrepreneurs, Sec. Lopez strongly encouraged Caviteños to become smarter businessmen by adopting innovative, value-adding and demand-driven practices, as these are crucial in the growth and survival of businesses. He also shared that self-employment, including those engaged with entrepreneurial activities contributed to the decrease in the county’s current unemployment rate from 6.6% to 5.7%. The Kapatid Mentor Me project is a coaching and mentoring program wherein business owners and practitioners share their knowledge and expertise to selected mentees on the different facets of entrepreneurship. In pushing entrepreneurial revolution especially among the micro, small and medium enterprises, Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) has partnered with advocacy group Go Negosyo and the local government of Bacoor City under Mayor Lani Mercado-Revilla (3rd from L). Joining the trade chief were DTI Asst. Sec. Bles Lantayona (2nd from L), DTI Region IV-A Director Malou Toledo (2nd from R) and other DTI and local government officials.