TESDA to give free skills training to returning OFWs from Kuwait

TAGBILARAN CITY, Pebrero 19 (PIA)–The Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) will provide free skills training to returning Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) from Kuwait.

TESDA-Bohol Information Officer Marichu Cua said that returning Boholano OFWs from Kuwait can enroll for free in technical-vocational (tech-voc) courses offered by their agency.

According to Cua, TESDA Director General Guiling Mamondiong has ordered the regional/provincial/district directors and TESDA Technology Institutions (TTI) to prioritize the OFWs from Kuwait for training programs being offered by TTI.

Mamondiong also directed TESDA officials to seek out and contact the returning OFWs in their respective areas, in coordination with the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) so that they could receive immediate assistance, Cua added.

The beneficiaries shall be entitled to free training, free assessment, and training support fund (TSF).

Early this month, some 400 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) from Kuwait arrived in Manila. The first batches of migrant workers were granted amnesty by the Kuwaiti government.

President Duterte announced a total ban on the deployment of Filipinos to Kuwait after the body of OFW Joanna Daniela Dimafelis was found inside a freezer in an abandoned flat in the Arab nation and believed to be maltreated due to bruises and marks on her body.

(ecb/PIA7-Bohol)