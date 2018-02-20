TESDA invites senior HS students, Tech-Voc graduates to the Nat’l TVET Enrollment Day

TAGBILARAN CITY, Pebrero 19 (PIA)–The Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) will bring its scholarships closer to those who want to avail of free skills training and even help its graduates in finding a job.

With this, TESDA-Bohol is inviting all senior high school students and technical-vocational (Tech-Voc) graduates to come and join the National TVET Enrollment Day and Jobs Bridging Program on February 28, 2018.

This will be held in three sites namely: Bohol Institute of Technology-International College (BIT-IC) in Tagbilaran City; Jagna Business Center in Jagna; and at Ramon Magsaysay Multi-Purpose Gym in Ubay.

TESDA-Bohol Information Officer Marichu Cua said that the activity aims to provide information on the different Technical Vocational Education and Training programs for the Boholanos and to promote TVET as preferred choice of career.

Cua said they will facilitate the enrollment of interested applicants to TESDA scholarship programs from 9am to 3pm on the said day.

Enrollment is open to all Filipinos age 15 and above for those interested to pursue various Tech-Voc courses.

Requirements for the enrollment include valid ID or NSO birth certificate and 1×1 picture. On the other hand, job applicants should bring their TESDA certificate and resume.

This activity is open to the public. (ecb/PIA7-Bohol)