TECO offers partnership with DTI to conduct training programs in the Philippines
by admin | Aug 3, 2017 | DTI Updates, Photo Story |
01 August 2017, Makati – The Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in the Philippines offers a partnership with the Philippine Training Trade Center and Design Center of the Philippines as co-developers of its Capacity Building Training programs. The PTTC and DCP are agencies of the Department of Trade and Industry. In the photo: (L-R) Foreign Trade Service Corps Trade Service Officer Charmaine Yalong, Design Center of the Philippines Executive Director Rhea Matute, Philippine Trade Training Center Executive Director Nestor Palabyab, Representative (Ambassador) of Taiwan/ROC Dr. Gary Song-Huann LIN, DTI Trade and Investment Promotions Group Assistant Secretary Rosvi C. Gaetos, TECO Director of Political Affairs Chiang-hwa (Tony) Tsai, and TECO Deputy Director Winsdon J. H. Hsiao