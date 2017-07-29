Tarsiers star in a casual game on Android

A nascent mobile game producer from Bohol has released a new title: Tarsier A CUTE!, now available on Google Play.

Its casual puzzle gameplay was designed around the concept of conservation, the aim being to increase the population of the endangered Philippine Tarsier. In the game the male tarsier must avoid dangers to reach the female; if successful a baby is produced. This makes the scoring revolve around the count of babies, critters that can be viewed jumping around in the title screen.

Notably, 50% of in-app purchases from the Game will be donated to the Philippine Tarsier Foundation Inc.. They run a successful eight hectare sanctuary in Corella, Bohol.

The concept of the game was first brought into being at a two day Game Development workshop held by BCITC, BIPC and Techtalks.ph in June. The instructors, Ben and Mariel, with help from with the Philippine Tarsier Sanctuary, polished the resulting game. The game devs hope to commercialize their work under the brand ‘Two Reelers’. In addition to producing original titles they offer game development services to clients who have a concept but need help with making it a reality. They can be contacted at info@tworeelers.com

The Game can be downloaded free from Google Play for Android and will be available for the iPhone sometime in August.