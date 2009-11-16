Tarsier ordinance lacks implementing rules

PENDING the crafting of the implementing rules and regulations on the tarsier ordinance, top environment and natural resource officer here hints that wildlife establishment caretakers should strictly police themselves to conserve the tarsiers.

Environment and Natural Resources Officer Nestor Canda admitted that the Bohol tarsier ordinance could not be fully implemented yet, sans the IRR.

While awaiting the IRR from the Capitol, Canda called for a technical conference with tarsier tourism establishment operators in Loboc to generate commitments or lose their business.

At the conference attended by the media, PENRO Canda said the operators have committed to the strictly follow the terms and conditions stipulated in their wildlife permits to keep the tarsier viewing business up and about.

He explained during the recent Kapihan sa PIA, that the ordinance has not clearly stated the nitty-gritty of its implementation and so it confuses local governments, thus the impediment.

A few weeks back, a complaint about the way the tarsiers are treated in the so-called tarsier-in captivity tourism establishments in Bohol.

Tasiers, nocturnal insectivores are Bohol’s trademark wildlife showcase and are scientifically called tarsius syricha owing to their erect spines and well-developed tarsals.

Almost a cross between a rodent and a monkey but not quite, tarsiers are extremely delicate and its population is threatened to extinction by human activity.

“Exposing them to tourists who may not be able to stop themselves from touching, petting and feeding the tarsiers at daytime would surely alter their habits,” claims a tour guide who constant reminds guests of the proper decorum while at the stop in Loboc.

It may be recalled that the Sangguniang Panlalawigan, through the Board Member Alfonso Damalerio, SP Committee on Environment and Natural Resources Chair pushed for the transfer of all the tarsier viewing areas in Loboc to the tarsier sanctuary in Corella.

On the move, not a few tour drivers believe that a Corella stop would delay the time-pressed Bohol countryside tour and may run the risk of tourists missing their boats back our of Bohol. (PIA)