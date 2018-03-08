Stronger PH-Russia relations

by | Mar 8, 2018 | DTI Updates, Photo Story | 0 comments

Stronger PH-Russia relations. The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) officials recently met with delegates from Russia to discuss trade and investment cooperation as the Philippines looks to strengthen economic relations, and increasing bilateral trade and investment between the two countries. The meeting also discussed Russia’s pitch for hosting the 2025 World Expo, a global event which aims to educate the public, sharing innovation, promoting progress and fostering cooperation. The 2025 World Expo is organized by a host country that invites other countries, companies, international organizations, private sector, civil society, and public to participate. Three countries are candidates to host World Expo 2025: Japan (in Osaka), the Russian Federation (in Ekaterinburg), and Azerbaijan (in Baku). At the PH-Russia meeting were (from L-R) DTI-Export Marketing Bureau (EMB) Director Senen Perlada, Russian Ambassador to the Philippines Igor Khovaev, Russia World Expo 2025 Bid Committee Director General Svetlana Sagaydak, DTI-Regional Operations Group (DTI-ROG) Undersecretary Zenaida Maglaya, Philippine Embassy – Moscow Commercial Counsellor Kristine Umali, DTI-EMB Asst. Director Agnes Legaspi, and Center for International Trade Expositions and Missions (CITEM) Officer-in-Charge for Special Project Division Eva Mariquina.     

.0jyi*

Submit a Comment