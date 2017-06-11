Space agency bill goes to plenary

By JUNE S. BLANCO

HOUSE Science and Technology Committee Chair Rep. Erico Aristotle Aumentado (Bohol 2nd District) will submit to plenary shortly the bill proposing the creation of a space agency.

Aumentado emphasized that it is high time that the Philippines upgrades its technology. One such leap would be by launching satellites into space to better communicate information to the people.

The solon said the agency would be under the Department of Science and Technology (DOST).

He said on top of information gathering, satellites can also be a peace and order tool. He said they can best be maximized in surveillance activities as they can easily track the movements of people with suspicious activities.

Satellites can locate suspects with surgical accuracy, he said.

Aumentado expressed confidence that the bill will be approved in the plenary because it already has the backing of many of his colleagues.

Applying the satellite to the Marawi City scenario, the solon said it can trace “with pinpoint accuracy” the location of the Maute terrorists agitating a rising rebellion in Muslim Mindanao.