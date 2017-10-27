Sikat Pinoy National Arts and Crafts Fair presents “Piling-Piling Produktong Pilipino” at Megamall

26 October 2017, Manila – With 280 exhibitors in 2×3 sq. meters of exhibition space virtually overflowing in Megatrade Halls 1-3, the Sikat Pinoy National Arts & Crafts Fair focuses on the living traditions of the country’s indigenous people to preserve our rich cultural heritage. Complementing the wealth of heritage and artisanal products on display, the fair is also a “festival of the senses” with a daily program of onsite artistic performances, skills demonstrations, and entrepreneurship learning sessions. As Department of Trade and Industry Assistant Secretary Rosvi C. Gaetos stated in her opening remarks, Sikat Pinoy National Arts & Crafts Fair has gone beyond the usual “flea market” style bazaars and is presenting the best products of the regions.

The Sikat Pinoy National Arts & Crafts Fair is at the Megatrade Halls 1-3, 5th Level, Mega B, SM Megamall and will run from 26-29 October 2017. The Sikat Pinoy National Arts & Crafts Fair is a project of the Department of Trade and Industry.