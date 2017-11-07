SEC. LOPEZ SWAYS PHILBAKING TO AID MARAWI RESTORATION
SEC. LOPEZ SWAYS PHILBAKING TO AID MARAWI RESTORATION. Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez (leftmost) recently (23, October) met with the Philippine Baking Industry Group Inc. (Philbaking) to lead the induction ceremony of new officers in Makati. Trade Secretary Lopez urged baking industry players to take part of the restoration of the newly liberated Marawi City by exploring possible opportunities providing livelihood to the Internally Displaced People (IDPs) of Marawi. Members of the association, on the other has given positive feedback with the advocacy of the Trade Secretary, and promised to further look on possible areas of collaboration with the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), helping the Maranao community rebuild again. Also in the picture (from L to R) were Philbaking President Paolo Victor Valderrama with other officers Jerry Lao, Walter Co, Gemenni Monton, Johnlu Koa and Edwin Cua, Jay Ferolino, Jon Chua and DTI Undersecretary Ms. Zenaida Cuison Maglaya