SEC. LOPEZ: ASEAN IS BEST PLATFORM TO PROMOTE INNOVATION
by admin | Oct 23, 2017 | Photo Story |
SEC. LOPEZ: ASEAN IS BEST PLATFORM TO PROMOTE INNOVATION. Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Secretary Ramon Lopez (7th from L) recently (20 October) called on startups and investors to take part in transforming ASEAN into a regional hub for innovation during his keynote speech during the Slingshot ASEAN Startup and Innovation Summit at the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC). Sec. Lopez said that by linking and collaborating with other businesses and investors within the ASEAN region, local startups can scale up their operations and create more opportunities for jobs and employment. Sec. Lopez, with ASEAN NOC Director General for Operations Marciano Paynor Jr. (6th from L), DTI Undersecretary Nora Terrado (5th from L), Export Marketing Bureau Director Senen Perlada (Leftmost), Presidential Adviser Joey (4th from L) Concepcion, and YEI Advisory & Operating CEO Victoria Elenowitz (2nd from L), also led the opening ceremony of the Slingshot Startup Alley, which featured over 50 technopreneur exhibitors across the ASEAN region.