Sandugo expo caps 5 day sale with P 12 M

TAGBILARAN CITY, July 28, (PIA)–The five day Sandugo regional products showcase better known now as Sandugo Trade Expo closed off Sunday capping a total sales of P12,278,357.00 in five days of selling by some 94 small and medium enterprises from at least six regions.

First started as Bohol Products Trade Fair, the event which has drawn national and international buyers has now gathered the best showcase of the regions which include processed foods, homestyle gifts and toys, furniture, fashion accessories and other crafted products, according to Department of Trade and Industry trade and industry development specialist Blair Panong.

The trade expo coincides with the annual celebration of Boholano brand of friendship celebrated in the July Sandugo Festival which commemorates the historic blood compact between Spanish conquistador Miguel Lopez de Legazpi and Boholano chieftain Sikatuna.

Romping out as topsellers during the trade expo exhibited at the Island City Mall between July 19 to 23, were Cebu’s Maexel Chi-cha bites and Snack Food with P271,530 in cash sales for processed foods, Cebu’s GTH Foundation Inc., OTOP Store and Tindahang Pinoy with P797,000 in cash and under negotiations sales.

For furniture, Region 8’s Naty’s Antique Furniture closed some P829,000.00 in cash and under negotiations sales upon the exhibit’s egress Sunday.

With the Trade expo adopting green economic development themes since three years ago, organizers also handed a special Green Product Award to TAGBTIC.

TAGBITIC is a Tagbilaran City based garbage up-cycling group composed of women groups from Cogon and whose products include recycled plastic and dried leaf materials crafted into home items and accessories

No less than DTI Regional Director Asteria Caberte, Bohol OIC-PD Marisol Balistoy and the newly crowned Miss Bohol 2017, Ms. Pauline Amelinckx handed the awards and citations during the highlights of the expo closing ceremonies.

The DTI, which has been largely involved in the new products diversification and development as well as training workers on production efficiency and greening the value chains said in the expo in Bohol, pushes forward the new products crafted after the DTI handed Shared Service Facilities and cascaded product design development trainings.

Largest groups at the expo are Bohol with 34 exhibitors: Cebu with 32, Negros with 10 and Siquijor with 4 for a total of 80.

Five other exhibitors come from Region 8, including furniture top seller Naty’s Antiques, another 5 more from region 13 (Agusan and Surigao) which brought in processed food.

From Region 11 is Davao del Norte brining in processed food and non-food items.

Each from region 18 (Negros Island region) and Region 6 had one exhibitor.

Presenting the Trade Expo Products which banner the theme “Partnering and Engaging for Change”, the DTI put up a creatively conceptualized “Exquisitely Visayas” fashion show.

According to Panong, models from Cebu and Bohol featured the creations of respected designers in the region while as the models took to the catwalks, fashion accessories picked from participating exhibitors embellished and accessorized them, Panong explained. (rahc/PIA-7/Bohol)