SAFE BOHOL launching

The Provincial Government of Bohol, together LGU Inabanga and local and national government agencies will launch SAFE Bohol (Security Always For Everyone): Boholano Bayanihan on April 11, 2018 at the Inabanga Municipal Gym. This highlights the anniversary program of the Abu Sayaf incursion last year.

The event will kick off with a mass at 7:30 in the morning to be followed by the honoring of the fallen soldiers.

Former AFP Chief of Staff now DILG Secretary Eduardo Año will be the Guest of Honor during the program which will also include; solidarity messages, video presentations and theCovenant Signing of SAFE BOHOL: Boholano Bayanihan

Considering that this is very important for Bohol, may we invite/ request you and your media to attend/ cover the said event.

Those joining the event may coordinate with Frank Baylosis of ICONs (Inabanga Communications Network) for media designated areas, food, among others.

Thank you so much and we hope that you can join us and work together for the best interest of Bohol.