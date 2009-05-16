Even in the midst of a global economic crisis, Filipino electrical engineers are still in demand around the world.

“There is a slack in hiring but the engineers are still in demand in the globe.” said Engineer Arthur Escalante National President of the Institute of Integrated Electrical Engineers of the Philippines Inc. or IIEE.

Escalante estimates that about 500 electrical engineers leave the country every year. About 40% of the engineers are deployed in the Middle East, others in Australia and the New Zealand. He adds that the services of electrical engineers are so specialized that they are indispensable to almost any aspects and not just limited to construction, an industry which have been hit hard by the recession.

Escalante says that there are about 25,000 licensed EEs, yet the number is lacking as the profession is also in demand in the country. (PIA)

Click here for full article.