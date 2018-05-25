‘Review flight cancellations in Kalibo Int’l Airport’

By Jun Aguirre -Friday, May 25, 20180

KALIBO, Aklan – A business group urged the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines and other concerned agencies to look into the cancellation of flights at the Kalibo International Airport (KIA).

Several aircrafts were no longer flying out to and from Manila and Cebu because of the six-month closure of Boracay Island, according to Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry – Aklan secretary Guidon Dela Cruz.

Some airline companies doubled ticket prices for flights bound for KIA or limited the number of flights, Dela Cruz claimed.

“Because of this, businessmen, students and balikbayans had to travel to nearby airports, such as the Caticlan Airport and the Roxas Airport, to go to Manila,” he said. “Direct flights to Cebu have also been cancelled.”

Dela Cruz stressed that the reduction of commercial flights at KIA “created economic difficulties for passengers and cargo traffic.”

The PCCI-Aklan also urged airline companies to provide additional Manila-Kalibo flights and restore the Kalibo-Cebu route even on a limited schedule.

“The reduction of plane flights does not help promote local tourism, trade and commerce, which were supposed to be [growing] due to the expansion of e-commerce,” which allows for “more movement of people and goods across our islands,” Dela Cruz said./PN

