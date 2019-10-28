PWD COMPLETES 12 WEEK KMME MENTORING SESSIONS

JunareBaculio, President of the Bohol PWD Workers Association, graduates in the recently concluded Kapatid Mentor Micro Entrepreneurs (KMME) program in Bohol which was held at the Panda Tea Garden Grand Pavilion on October 23, 2019.

Baculio, a blind musician, gained the praises and admiration of his onlookers and batchmates when he marched on stage with the aid of a friend, who has been his buddy ever since. In his message, Baculio expressed his thanks to DTI Bohol who gave him and his fellow persons with disability the opportunity to experience this one-of-a-kind mentoring session to help them develop and grow their entrepreneurial abilities.Baculio said that being a person with disability does not hinder him from getting on his dreams for the association.

The Bohol PWD Workers Association is a beneficiary of DTIs Shared Service Facility (SSF) project for its musical recording studio located at Tamblot Street, Tagbilaran City. To further strengthen and capacitate SSF co-operators on business and entrepreneurship, this batch of the KMME was implemented to cater to 14 other SSF co-operators across the province.

DTI Regional Director Aster Caberte expressed her admiration on Baculio, who despite being blind, was able to show to his fellow mentees that his disability is not hindering his potentials as a person and as an entrepreneur. Caberte further said that she is inspired by the dedication, commitment and sincerity of Baculio and she is so proud of DTI Bohol who have given focused assistance to persons with disability in the province. (vligan)