PTTC’s 1st Export Manager Advanced Training Program

26 February 2018 – The Philippine Trade Training Center (PTTC) of the Department of Trade and Industry and Hinrich Foundation, with other cooperating organizations like the Export Marketing Bureau (EMB)-DTI, the German-Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GPCCI/ AHK Philippines) and Leipzig University, held the 1st session of Export Manager Advanced Training Program on February 16-18, 2018 at the PTTC in Pasay City. It was attended by 35 participants from 29 exporting companies and five participants from DTI.

“Going international is like putting up a new one. It has its own select challenges, has its own demands, has its own processes, and basically, a very much bigger set of paradigms to interact with. And this session is already set up in 28 countries, and you are the first in the Philippines. And we hope that with support from our European friends like the German Chamber, we’ll see more of our European partners with us.” shared PTTC Executive Director, Nestor P. Palabyab.

GPCCI Executive Director Peter Kompalla, said in his welcome remarks that the program aims to build bridges between the two countries to foster international business relationship. Mr. Kompalla added that the German government is not a one-way road and is not only supporting German companies in the Philippines, but that it also provides equal support to Philippine companies that will lead to the European market.

International SEPT Program of Leipzig University Director Prof. Dr. Utz Dornberger emphasized that this training on international entrepreneurship is a knowledge transfer program which aims to equip the participants with new management tools for an innovative and proactive approach to new markets. Prof. Dr. Dornberger conducted the 3-day workshop and shared practical tools in quantitative and qualitative market research, how to create the right value proposition and the importance of creating a sound customer profile called “persona”.

The next & final session of the EMAT Manila will be on March 11-13, 2018 focusing on Market Entry Strategies, with by Mr Gunnar Kassberg of Leipzig University as the resource person. This is followed by individual coaching sessions on March 12-13, 2018 at the Philippine Trade Training Center.

In photo: (Front row, third from left) Hinrich Foundation Program Director Mr. Alexander Boome, Prof. Dr. Utz Dornberger of Leipzig University, EMB-DTI Assistant Director Agnes Legaspi,PTTC Executive Director Nestor P. Palabyab, and GPCCI Executive Director Peter Kompalla and (Second row, fifth from left) PTTC Acting Deputy Executive Director Elizabeth Manuel. Joining them are participants from different industries and regions in the Philippines and the training program coordinators.

In photo: Participants (from left to right: Greenflex International Corp., Greenlife Coconut Producer Phils, and Rathbone & Co., Inc.) in one-on-one consultations with Prof. Dr. Utz Dornberger during the workshop exercises.