PTTC Seminars for the MSMED Week 2018

As part of the Philippine Trade Training Center’s yearly tradition of celebrating the MSME Development Week, the Center will once again offer free seminars to MSMEs on July 12-13, 2018 with the theme “Leveling Up MSMEs for Success and Growth.”

The first day focuses on merchandising on the web, “A Training on Digital Marketing” with resource persons from Google Singapore and Philippines. As a follow-through activity to this training, a Workshop Signing-up with Google My Business will allow entrepreneurs to own a website which will showcase their products and services. Participants attending this workshop are advised to bring their mobile devices.

For the afternoon session, a lecture series will be conducted by Lazada Philippines, one of the country’s top online selling platform, beginning with a refresher course on the basics of Ecommerce 101. Another session, “The Future of Shopping Using Facebook to Increase Sales” will touch on how social media accounts are used in marketing.

The second day of the seminar focuses on session series for food manufacturers and entrepreneurship development – “Enhancing Entrepreneurial Mindset”, “Establishing a Market Niche”, “Developing a Winning Product”, “Creating a Brand”, Food Product Development”, Food Engineering and Processing, to name a few. Kindly refer to the schedule of the seminars below.

For more information, you may contact telephone numbers 831-9988 or email train@pttc.gov.ph. You may also follow our facebook page, DTI.Philippine Trade Training Center. Registration is on the day of the seminar and on a first-come first-serve basis so make sure that you come early.

