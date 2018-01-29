PTTC holds Export Manager Advanced Training (EMAT) Program

The Philippine Trade Training Center (PTTC) and Hinrich Foundation, in collaboration with partner-organizations, the Export Marketing Bureau (EMB), German Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GPCCI/ AHK Philippinen) and the Trade Capability Development Services (TCDSI Inc.) representing Liezpig University – presented the Export Manager Advanced Training (EMAT) Program during an Orientation Briefing attended by twenty-two (22) exporting companies held at the PTTC on January 16, 2018.

EMAT Program is a professional short course developed by Leipzig University, one of the world’s oldest universities and the second-oldest university (by consecutive years of existence) in Germany and the Hinrich Foundation, an independent charitable foundation which promotes economic prosperity and peace, to enable small and medium Asian enterprises (SMEs) to compete in the global market.

The pilot run of EMAT program in the Philippines will be held on 16-18 February 2018 which discusses International Markets and Value Proposition. The next session, focusing on Market Entry Strategies, will be held on 9-13 March 2018.

Participants of the program will earn 5 credit units for Leipzig University’s MBA program and are expected to gain results-focused insights that will enable them to compete in the international arena. Participants who complete the course will also receive a Certificate of Completion from Leipzig University, a Certificate of Attendance validated by GPCCI/ AHK Philippinen, and a Certificate of Achievement from the ITC SME Trade Academy based in Geneva.

The regular course fee of Php40,000.00 with a 75% scholarship borne by private and government institutions, is reduced to Php10,000.00 registration fee per participant for the entire eight-day’s session staggered in two schedules inclusive of in-class lectures, online learning modules, and one-on-one business coaching, course materials, meals, networking cocktails and certificates.