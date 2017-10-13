PTTC holds consultations on Halal Assurance System

The Philippine Trade Training Center (PTTC) led by its Executive Director Nestor P. Palabyab, met with the Islamic D”wa Council of the Philippines (IDCP), one of the internationally recognized Islamic organizations in the country as well as the academic community, represented by UP Institute of Islamic Studies Dean Macrina Morados, to exchange views on providing support to the capability building interventions towards the development of the Halal industry in the Philippines.

With a shared need for awareness on Halal and cultivating cultural sensitivity among Filipinos towards Islamic sensibilities, the PTTC and the UP Institute of Islamic Studies agreed to collaborate, with the participation of IDCP representatives Shajid Linzag and Genie Romarate, on a Certification Program Training on Halal Assurance System (HAS) with emphasis on prioritizing Halal Integrity among the country’s MSMEs.

A Halal Training Plan was likewise shared by ED Palabyab which covered the complete value chain from Islamic Finance, Investments, to Halal Eco zones, Logistics, Production, to Processing, Services, Marketing and Promotion to Consumption.