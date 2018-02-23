PTTC Celebrates 31st Anniversary

23 February 2018 – To mark the 31st founding anniversary of the Philippine Trade Training Center (PTTC) on February 27, 2018, a series of seminars will be conducted on the same day until February 28, 2018. The PTTC is the trade training arm of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI).

The two-day event will offer seminars on food safety, innovation, e-commerce and exports for a total of 15 training programs. Activities include a special forum entitled “Towards Inclusive Prosperity for the Filipino MSMEs” in partnership with Ureka while businesses with required permits and business registration documents may also have the chance to sign up for e-commerce platform. Registration is free to interested participants on a first come, first served basis.

PTTC invites all the MSMEs, with special mention to women entrepreneurs, to attend the two-day training program. More information on the schedules of the seminars are available at the www.pttc.gov.ph or Facebook page at www.facebook.com/DTI.PTTC.