PTTC and The British Council partner to build Filipino creative enterprises

05 March 2018 – The Department of Trade and Industry, through the Philippine Trade Training Center (PTTC) in partnership with The British Council, opens a Creative Enterprise Programme for Filipino creative entrepreneurs on April 17-19, 2018 at the PTTC, Pasay City.

A three-day practical workshop that helps creative entrepreneurs unlock their business ideas, participants will learn the key aspects of setting up and running a creative business that will turn these ideas into a reality – from developing business proposition, to exploring their potential customer base, and thinking about finances.

The workshop is led by Catherine Docherty, an accredited trainer and creative entrepreneur, who has worked in design and innovation for over 20 years in the UK. She is also Founder and Managing Director of Journey Associates, an agency that helps organizations improve their economic and social impact through a participatory, design-led approach.

First launched in the Philippines in 2015, the Creative Enterprise Programme is developed by Nesta, the UK’s innovation foundation, designed specifically for the creative industries, such as advertising, architecture, arts & culture, craft, design, fashion, games, music, publishing, tech, TV and film. Past participant Kiko Kintanar of Earthworks Fashion shares, “It was exciting and fun. It placed my goals into perspective and gave me an idea on how to start a creative enterprise or improve it.”

All participants get a certificate of completion from British Council, PTTC, and Nesta.

Interested parties are invited to apply before 30 March 2018 through British Council Philippines’ website (http://britishcouncil.ph). You may also contact PTTC thru Guia Soriano at guiasoriano@pttc.gov.ph | 831-9988 or 263-7931. Workshop fees and early bird rates apply.