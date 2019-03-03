In his first PPOC appearance…

PSSuptGornez stresses shared

responsibility in crime fighting

Stressing that “working closely with stakeholders will be a key success factor in fighting crimes, PSSupt. Julius Cesar Gornez made his first official appearance and report to the Provincial Peace and Order Council last Thursday, February 28 with succinct words.

“The achievement of the utmost desire to have peace and order will always be a shared responsibility between the security forces of the Government and the civil society,” the new police provincial director who came back to Bohol amidst political intrigue, underlined the key to successful crime prevention.

Colonel Gornez, who had his decorated years as chief of the Tagbilaran City police years back, came to the call of duty following the shuffle which many public officials in Bohol alleged as a political manipulation.

When PSSuptGornez replaced PSSupt Angeles Geñorga, insinuations of political machinations surfaced, but outgoing police director explained that shuffles in the police organization are regular activities especially with elections looming in the horizon.

In his first appearance at the Bohol PPOC, Supt Gornez showed a very promising anti-crime operations with a visible downtrend in crime volume in the last three years.

Citing crime volumes all over the province in the first month of 2017, 2018 and 2019, the soft-spoken new top cop showed 36% crime volume reduction average for the three Januaries.

Records released by the Philippine National Police national database of Crime Information Reporting and Analysis System (CIRAS) which Camp Dagohoy, Bohol police headquarters cited, showed that in January of 2017, Bohol crime volume reached 567.

The month showed 195 index and 372 non index crimes.

By January of 2018, police tallied a 2.16% crime reduction rate when the 2018 opener showed only 555 crime cases.

The total crime volume is comprised of 171 and 384 index and non index crimes.

This year, crime volume recorded only showed 517 cases, or a further reduction of 6.85%, cited Gornez.

Last month’s data as shared by Bohol police Camp Francisco Dagohoy showed that index crimes reached 124 cases while non index crimes reached 393.

The rise in non index crime however is a good indication of a better police force who are getting pro-active against crimes especially against special laws and traffic related incidents.

As to the data showed, Bohol police is still fumbling against theft, physical injuries and robbery, which had 52,28 and 23 cases in January this year.

And as to non index crimes, Bohol police still struggles in bringing down traffic related incidents, which continue to haunt and mar local the crime statistics.

Last January, traffic related incidents reached 205.

While it is already a good 35 cases lower than in 2019, it is still 45 cases more than the successful 160 cases recorded in 2017, Camp Dagohoy statistical records show.

January 2019 also showed a huge spike in the crimes recorded due to the implementation of special laws: possibly anti-illegal drugs leading it.

Form 98 and 75 in 2017 and 2018, non-index crimes on special laws zoomed to 129 cases as police prepared for the May 2019elections.

With the over-all achievements in January, which is already very good considering the dipping trend in crimes, PSSuptGornez continues to stress on shared responsibility in keeping Bohol’s peace and order. (rahc/PIA-7/Bohol)

