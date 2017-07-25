PSA to info-share survey data to Boholanos soon

TAGBILARAN CITY, July 25, (PIA)–Times when wealth of materials that the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) has in its disposal and left buried in a drawer somewhere would be gone soon.

Seeing that there is so much information that could help Boholanos come up with smarter decisions, PSA Provincial statistician Jessamyne Anne Alcazaren has invited the Philippine Information Agency in Bohol to help them come up with solutions to make these research materials accessible to the community.

There, the PIA in Bohol conducted its basic news writing workshop for all the employees and on the job trainees of the PSA, July 24.

The workshop, held inside the PSA office Monday had employees submitting drafts which the whole team also edited and corrected to be a mock press release.

The writeshop also delved on the treasure trove of data which the PSA in Bohol keeps but has hardly been exposed.

The PSA has been as mandated, primarily responsible for all national censuses and surveys, sectoral statistics, the consolidation of selected administrative recording systems and compilations of national accounts.

An agency that functions as the central authority in government primary data collection, the office in Bohol deploys enumerators and researchers for the conduct of periodic censuses, according to the PSA website.

These include data on population, housing, agriculture, fisheries, business and industry.

They also collect and compiles data for analysis to come up with statistical information relating to economics, social, demographic and general condition of the people in communities.

But most of the data collected here only gets submitted to Manila and is seldom presented to the people.

These surveys also make the data on the various aspects of socio economic life including agriculture, industry, trade, finance, prices and marketing information.

PSA enumerators gather the base data for incomes and expenditures, education, health care, culture and social situations for government planners and the public in general.

With the PSA empowered to release these data through press digestible materials, it might not be long when these can better be used by people in making better and well informed decisions. (rahc/PIA-7/Bohol)