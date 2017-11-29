PRRD RALLIES LOCAL CONTRACTORS TO ‘BUILD BUILD BUILD’
PRRD RALLIES LOCAL CONTRACTORS TO ‘BUILD BUILD BUILD’. President Rodrigo Duterte offered strong support to the Philippine construction industry during his keynote speech at the 2nd Philippine Construction Congress (28, November) in Pasay. The President urged local contractors to join the government in building massive infrastructure projects under the ‘Build Build Build’ program, creating more opportunities leading to ‘Jobs, Jobs, Jobs’ through Trabaho at Negosyo, or jobs and business opportunities for Filipinos. Meanwhile, Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Ramon Lopez reported to the President the strong commitment of the construction industry to help the government in its efforts for the reconstruction of the Marawi City. Sec. Lopez also mentioned the support of the Philippine Contractors Association (PCA) for the Volunteers Against Crime and Corruption (VACC) by donating Php 1 million to the anti-crime organization. The 2nd Philippine Construction Congress is headed by the Construction Industry Authority of the Philippines (CIAP), an attached agency of DTI that facilitates and regulates the growth and development of the industry in line with the national goals. Also present at the event was DOLE Sec Silvestre Bello. In the picture are: DOH Secretary Francisco Duque III (rightmost), DTI Undersecretaries Ruth Castelo (3rd from R), Nora Terrado (2nd from R), Rowel Barba (5th from R), and Assistant Secretaries Abdul Gani Macatoman (3rd from R), Ameenah Fajardo (3rd from L) and Taguig City Mayor Lani Cayetano (leftmost).