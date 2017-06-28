PPSTA to Annually Give Aid to 217 Underprivileged Schools Nationwide

JOHN LAURENCE ROBES

Quezon City, Philippines – The Philippine Public School Teachers Association (PPSTA) kicked-off its advocacy campaign for the deprived, depressed, and underserved (DDU) schools last 20 April 2017, weeks before the Brigada Eskwela season begins.

Dubbed as “PPSTA Kaisa sa Brigada Eskwela”, the annual advocacy campaign will be implemented during the Brigada Eskwela season. The campaign is geared towards extending financial assistances to these underprivileged schools, as well as strengthening the bonds between PPSTA and its partners in the service, particularly with Department of Education (DepEd).

In order to identify the recipients, PPSTA will ask for the assistance of all DepEd Regional Directors (RD) and Schools Divisions Superintendents (SDS) to choose one deserving school per division under their jurisdiction. Based on the current data, our country has a total of 18 regions and a total of 217 divisions. This means that starting this year, 217 DDU schools across the now 18 regions will be the recipients of this campaign.

A ceremonial awarding of the donations was held during PPSTA’s 70th Anniversary at the PPSTA Head Office in Banawe, Quezon City which was celebrated with the theme, “PPSTA @70: Sustainable Development: Building Bridges, Promoting Welfare and Fostering Growth.” The event aimed to express the concept of giving back to the community after seven decades of PPSTA’s existence, as well as an indication of PPSTA’s growth and development in terms of providing optimum life insurances, retirement, loans, and other financial service benefits to uplift its members’ standard of living, as well as career and professional advancement opportunities through its scholarship and other competency building programs, and excellent customer service through its competent, and well-motivated employees.

During the event, a short audio-visual presentation was shown to give all guests an overview of the campaign. After which, representatives from each region were called up stang and awarded with ceremonial checks containing an amount based on the number of divisions in the region. The actual checks were provided later in the afternoon.

To commemorate this milestone, the DepEd Undersecretary Jesus Lorenzo R. Mateo attended the affair on behalf of the Honorable DepEd Secretary, Dr. Leonor M. Briones as the Guest of Honor, and the newly appointed Insurance Commisioner Dennis B. Funa as the Special Guest. The event was also graced by DepEd Regional Directors and regional PPSTA chapter presidents from different parts of the country.