POPCOM-7 CELEBRATES THREE AWARDING CEREMONIES FOR DOCUMENTARY FILM-MAKING, THE PHILIPPINE POPULATION MANAGEMENT PROGRAM (PPMP) AND KAUNLARANG PANTAO AWARDS

The regional office of the Commission on Population and Development-7 will hold its 5th annual awarding ceremony for its documentary film-making, the Philippine Population Management Program (PPMP) or PPMP awards and Kaunlarang Pantao on November 14, 2019 (Thursday) at Montebello Villa Hotel, Banilad, Cebu City at 3:00 in the afternoon.

The 1st awarding ceremony is an independent inter-school film-making contest which is an annual activity open for all public and private high schools in Bohol, Cebu, Siquijor and Negros Oriental or in Central Visayas. This year’s genre is documentary filming of people in communities with real life situations with the theme: “The Youth and the Demographic Transition.” Six (6) semi-finalists from respective schools have been selected and these are: “Beat of the Black” (Bohol Wisdom School); “Carousel” (Cebu City Science High School); “Mamang” (Bais National High School); “D.I.–Drop In (Ramon Duterte Sr. Foundation-Science and Technology Education Center); “Hagip-ot” (City of Bogo Science and Arts Academy); and “Kalampusan” (Siquijor Provincial Science High School.) The six (6) documentary film entries will contend for the top prizes as Best Documentary Film (Top 3 Awards), Best in Direction, Scriptwriting, Cinematography, Audio Use, Editing, Poster, Trailer and Production. Minor prizes are pegged at Php 3,000.00 and the top 3 prizes are Php 10,000.00, Php 12,000.00 and Php 15, 000.00, respectively. Popcom-7’s documentary film-making contest is aimed to address the well-being of adolescents on concerns about youth sexuality, reproductive health and rights. The Best Documentary Film in the region will compete with other regional winners in the national level next year in 2020.

The 2nd set of the awarding ceremony is given to local government units (LGUs) and population officers with exemplary services extended to the population by having implemented the components of the Philippine Population Management Program (PPMP) such as responsible parenthood and family planning (RPFP), adolescent health and development (AHD), and Population Development (POPDEV) integration programs. These awards had been given since 2014 with inspiration from the Philippine Population Management Program; thus, the term – “the annual PPMP awards.” Other citations and recognitions will be given to stakeholders and partners of Popcom-7 who have been constantly implementing activities at the base related to population management and services. The 3rd set of awards now on its 1st year is Kaunlarang Pantao dedicated to the Most Outstanding Local Population Officers, Workers and Offices in the local government units (LGUs). (30)