photo ceremonial launching of Peace Pocket Forest

Gov. Edgar Chatto and DENR Sec. Roy Cimatu lead the ceremonial tree planting to launch the Peace Pocket Forest project in Barangay Cogon, Balilihan. The activity is in collaboration with the 47th Infantry Battalion, the Provincial Government, LGU Balilihan, and the DENR. Cimatu is guest of honour during the celebration of the 37th founding anniversary of the Katapatan Battalion. A simultaneous tree planting was conducted by civic groups. (EDCOM)
