PHL to have ‘eye in sky’ soon

By JUNE S. BLANCO

THE bill seeking to create the Philippine Space Agency (PhilSA) now awaits the signature of President Rodrigo Duterte.

Rep. Erico Aristotle Aumentado of Bohol’s 2nd District, chair of the House Committee on Science and Technology, and author of the bill, said the bill is one step towards realization after the Senate passed its own version.

Aumentado said it is high time that the country fully harnesses available resources and advances made in science to provide precision the guide for man that technology can offer.

The solon refers a satellite that the country may launch to provide hairline accuracy for peace and order enforcement, national security, climate change monitoring and hazard management, weather forecasting and communications.

The Philippines, even if located in the Pacific Ring of Fire, remains to be an agricultural country. This means, Aumentado said, the data that such satellite can beam will go a long way towards preparedness for any eventuality in cases of calamities.

At the same time, he said, it can assist in surveillance and even actual operations during events of crime or threats to security.

The Science Education Institute und the Department of Science and Technology is handling the Philippines Space Science Education Program. When the proposed Philippine Spaces Act will be signed by President Duterte, this program will be given focus by the PhilSA.