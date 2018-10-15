PHIVOLCS OIC and DOST Undersecretary Dr. Renato Solidum hands over updated earthquake hazard maps for local government units with Provincial DRRM Officer Anthony Damalerio and DRRM officers association president Queenie Melody Fullente during seminar workshop for LGUs on earthquake awareness and preparedness in Bohol. Bohol will commemorate the 5th anniversary of the M7.2 earthquake on Monday, October 15.(EDCOM)

