Phil Trade Training Center: Home of the ASEAN SME Academy

The Philippine Trade Training Center (PTTC) paves the way to a more convenient, wider, and open-access online trainings and resources for the Philippines’ Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), as the Center becomes the new administrator of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) Academy or the ASEAN SME Academy.

The Academy is a one-stop multi-platform online learning and information resource for Southeast Asian SMEs with support from US-AID, ASEAN Coordinating Committee on MSME (ACCMSME) and the US-ASEAN Business Council (US-ABC).

Launched at the 6th Meeting of the SME Advisory Board in Singapore on 31 May 2016, the Academy aims to provide training and mentorship to enhance ASEAN SME’s capabilities to grow and compete regionally and internationally. The Philippines, through the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), was chosen as the first country to become the Academy’s administrator.

PTTC shall also facilitate online forums that will link MSMEs in the Philippines to SMEs in Southeast Asia for the sharing of experiences on common issues, identifying best practice and replicating excellence to scale.

At present, around 50 training courses on finance/accounting, management, marketing, operation, technology, and trade/logistics from Fortune 500 companies and members of the US-ASEAN Business Alliance for Competitive SMEs are being offered. The core of the Academy is a series of training materials for SMEs contributed by Baker & McKenzie, Facebook, Google, HP Inc., MasterCard, Microsoft, PayPal, P&G, and International Labor Organization.

In addition, the Academy contains around 350 relevant links to business information and access to a directory of service providers to whom SMEs can reach out for financial advice, corporate programs and networking.

The Academy reports that as of January 2018, it has been accessed by 49,034 people, 2,866 of which are registrants, and 658 users are completing courses on the Academy.

At present, there are 191 Academy Facilitators – 29 from the Philippines; 25 from Lao PDR; 30 from Indonesia; 27 from Cambodia; 28 from Malaysia, 19 from Thailand; and 31 from Vietnam.

The Academy can be accessed at www.asean-sme-academy.org, with link at the PTTC’s website, www.pttc.gov.ph.

The core group together with the Academy Facilitators will convene in PTTC Manila on July 27, 2018 to share knowledge, lessons learned, good practices and tools developed to promote the ASEAN SME Academy to SMEs in their networks and to formally handover the communication management to the new administrator of the ASEAN SME Academy – the PTTC.