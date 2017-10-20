PH TO EXPLORE TRADE OPPORTUNITIES WITH CUBA
by admin | Oct 20, 2017 | Photo Story |
PH TO EXPLORE TRADE OPPORTUNITIES WITH CUBA. Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez (left) recently met (18 October) with Cuban Ambassador to the Philippines Ibete Fernandez Hernandez (right) to discuss possible cooperation between the Philippines and Cuba, exploring mutually beneficial points between two countries. As Cuba’s Universal Health Care System is globally recognized for its excellence and efficiency, Sec. Lopez discussed with the Cuban Ambassador the possible collaboration of two countries in the field of healthcare and service. Undersecretary Nora Terrado, likewise shared that the Philippines is one of the largest manufacturers of serums and syringes around the world. According to Secretary Lopez, Cuba’s strategic geographical location in Latin America could be an advantage for the Philippines to penetrate the South American market. “We are open to explore avenues of cooperation, and our companies here in the Philippines are actually keen on expanding their operations abroad,” said the trade chief. Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) will soon form and facilitate Joint Committee with Cuba to explore more ways of intensifying cooperation between two countries.