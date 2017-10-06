PH gears up for the world’s largest trade fair for food at ANUGA 2017

Led by the Department of Trade and Industry’s attached agency, Center for International Trade Expositions and Missions (CITEM) and the Philippine Trade & Investment Center-Berlin (PTIC-Berlin), 19 Filipino companies are set to attract trade visitors and buyers on 7-11 October 2017 in ANUGA at Koelnmesse, Cologne, Germany.

Under the brand FoodPHILIPPINES, the Philippine pavilion will highlight the country’s ‘Premium 7’ food export commodities, which include coconut, pineapple, mango, banana, coffee, cacao and tuna—all in different varieties, cultivars, and packaging presentation.

In 2015, 35 Philippine companies netted $67.7 million export sales at ANUGA. For 2017, DTI-CITEM is targeting $62 million, despite the attendance of a smaller delegation to Cologne. To achieve such high export target, CITEM carefully selected 19 food companies that are primed for the European market, each capable of highlighting the best of what the Philippines has to offer.

At present, the Philippines is enjoying a special trade arrangement and incentives with European countries as one of the 30 countries listed under EU’s Generalized Scheme of Preferences (GSP). Under the EU GSP, developing countries can export goods with reduced tariffs entering the EU to stimulate economic growth and job creation in their economies. The Philippines avail itself of the zero preferential duties on 6,274 products going to EU states.

To maximize such potential, PTIC-Berlin is also supporting the Export Marketing Bureau (EMB) of the Department of Trade and Industry in its Outbound Mission composed of five (5) exporting companies with products ranging from fish to muscovado sugar, and coconut to banana products.

Known as the world’s largest and most important food and beverage fair, ANUGA 2017 showcases the diverse product selection in the global food industry, attracting over 160,000 visitors during the five-day event to check out the latest and most innovative products from around 7,200 global exhibitors.