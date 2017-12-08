PH gains membership in Int’l Halal Accreditation Forum. Positive developments await for the Philippine Halal industry as the Philippine Accreditation Bureau (PAB) of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) formally signed on 6 December 2017 a full membership agreement with the International Halal Accreditation Forum (IHAF). Being a full member of the IHAF gives DTI-PAB voting rights at the General Assembly and committee meetings that could be highly beneficial to Philippine Halal industry. This membership is also seen to further Halal trade between the Philippines and other IHAF member countries. The IHAF is an independent, non-government network of accreditation entities mandated to enforce Halal standards in their respective countries and regions. Empowered by its mandate to protect the growing number of Halal consumers and to facilitate international trade, IHAF establishes a solid ground for the global industry of Halal food and non-food products. In photo is DTI Undersecretary for Trade and Investments Promotion Group Nora K. Terrado (left) with International Halal Accreditation Forum Secretary General Mohamed S. Badri (right) during a courtesy call held at the DTI International Building, Makati City on 7 December 2017.