PH enters $3 trillion global halal market

The Philippine Halal Export and Development Promotion Board led by the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) recently adopted the implementing rules and regulations (IRR) of the Republic Act 10817 or the Philippine Halal Export Development and Promotion Act of 2016 which sets the direction of the Philippine Halal sectors and takes advantage of the lucrative $3.2 trillion global Halal market.

“As the implementing rules and regulations are now in place, DTI will beef up development and promotional activities for the Philippine halal sector which will open new economic opportunities particularly in the Mindanao region,” said DTI Secretary and Philippine Halal Export Board Chairman Ramon M. Lopez.

The adopted IRR covers the formulation and implementation of a comprehensive Philippine Halal Export Industry Development and Promotion Programs that will increase export, sale, and provision of Halal products, processes, and services aside from ensuring a more competitive Philippine Halal exports through research and product development, quality assurance measures, and value-adding mechanisms.

The DTI through its Export Marketing Bureau (DTI-EMB) has set up its Halal Section that is dedicated to conducting capacity-building activities for and among concerned Halal stakeholders. It also provides necessary assistance to local Halal Certifying Bodies (CBs) about the dynamics of the new Philippine Halal law.

“DTI’s primary role is to promote the sector and ensure that Philippine manufacturers are ready to take part in the existing Halal value chain and ensure compliance to international standards,” explained DTI Export Marketing Bureau Director Senen M. Perlada.

By and large, DTI aims to make the Philippines as an active player in the regional and international markets for Halal. As a way forward, a national strategic planning for Philippine Halal 2022 will involve regional and national government agencies, Muslim religious leaders, private sector and consumers. High on its agenda is the harmonization of existing projects and programs of all relevant government agencies for Halal sector.

The Philippine Halal Export Development and Promotion Board is composed of the DTI as chair, the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos, Departments of Agriculture, Health, Science and Technology, Foreign Affairs, Tourism, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA), and two Muslim Filipino professionals.

The IRR is a product of consultations with various stakeholders across the country. The DTI, as lead of the Halal Export Board, spearheaded and continue to lead activities that will uphold Halal awareness.