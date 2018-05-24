 PCCI-Aklan wants review of cancellation of flights

By Jun Aguirre – May 24, 2018

KALIBO, Aklan—The local chapter of the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI-Aklan) urges government, especially the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines, to review the cancellation of several plane flights at the Kalibo International Airport (KIA).

PCCI-Aklan Secretary-General Guidon de la Cruz said several flights to and from Metro Manila and Cebu have been canceled after nearby Boracay Island was ordered closed for six months starting on April 26.

The closure also saw airline companies doubling ticket prices bound for the KIA.

“Because of this, businessmen, students and balikbayans have to travel to other nearby airports, such as the Caticlan Airport and the Roxas City Airport, to go to Manila. Direct flights to Cebu have also been canceled,” de la Cruz said.

“The reduction of commercial flights at the KIA created economic difficulties for both passengers and cargo traffic,” he added. Meanwhile, the roll-on, roll-off service from Caticlan to Batangas port is also full, brought about by summer travel and strong basic trade between Luzon and the Visayas region, he added.

The PCCI-Aklan board has filed a resolution to engage airline firms in consultation, thereby encouraging them to provide additional flight for Manila-Kalibo and restore the Kalibo-Cebu route even on limited basis.

“The reduction of plane flights also does not help promote local tourism, trade and commerce, which are supposed to be increasing due to expansion of e-commerce, resulting into convenience in the movement of people and goods across our islands,” de la Cruz further said.

