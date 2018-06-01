PCAB contractors can now pay licensing and registration fees online

The Department of Trade and Industry- Construction Industry Authority of the Philippines (DTI-CIAP) and the Landbank of the Philippines entered into a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) on 12 February 2018 to provide fast and efficient alternative payment collection services to CIAP clients such as PCAB contractors.

Since end of April 2018, contractors can directly transact with the Landbank Payment gateway for online payment of monetary obligations to CIAP-PCAB, i.e., payment of fees and charges relative to licensing and registration application, among others.

The Landbank Link.BizPortal is an alternative channel that offers a safer and more convenient means to pay government fees anytime, anywhere. It will allow contractors to pay licensing and registration fees and charges assessed by CIAP-PCAB online or manually; with the following transaction charges:

Payment Source/Option Transaction Fee Remarks LANDBANK ATM Cards/Visa Debit Cards P10.00* BancNet Member-Bank’s ATM/ Debit Cards P20.00* Globe GCash P20.00* P30.00* for transactions up to P999 for transactions P1,000 and above

*per transaction

As of now, the following of bancnet member banks are being accepted for Landbank E-payment: Asia United Bank; BPI Direct BanKo; CTBC Bank; Citystate Savings Bank; DBP; Enterprise Bank; Entrepreneur Bank; Equicom Savings Bank; MASS SPECC; Malayan Bank; PBCom; Phil Postal Savings Bank; Philtrust Bank; Sterling Bank of Asia; Sun Savings Bank; and Tianong Rural Bank.

For more information, contractors may visit CIAP’s website at www.ciap.dti.gov.ph.