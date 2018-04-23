P3 LOANS TO BE ACCESSED THROUGH DIGITAL PLATFORM.
P3 LOANS TO BE ACCESSED THROUGH DIGITAL PLATFORM. The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) is partnering with FINTQnologies Corp. (FINTQ) through Lendr to provide a digital lending platform where micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) can avail of the Pondo para sa Pagbabago at Pag-asenso (P3) program. “President Rodrigo Duterte always seeks for ways to provide service and assistance to our micro entrepreneurs in the easiest and most accessible way as possible. That’s why DTI tied up with FINTQ to allow MSMEs to access P3 funds through the online platform Lendr,” said DTI Secretary Ramon Lopez. The government, through DTI’s attached agency Small Business Corporation (SBCorp), allocated Php 1 billion per year to fund the P3 program, which aims to assist MSMEs to grow their businesses through low-interest loans. Meanwhile, FINTQ will be conducting a financial literacy caravans in three pilot areas of P3 program, namely: Tacloban, Occidental Mindoro, and Sarangani. The caravan will also offer onsite loan application assistance for MSMEs. In the photo are (L to R) SBCorp President Ma. Luna Cacanando, DTI Undersecretary Zenaida Maglaya, Sec. Lopez, P3 loan beneficiaries Edgardo Waniwan, Angelyn Avila, and Judith Waniwan, Voyager Innovation President and CEO Orlando Vea, FINTQ Managing Director Lito Villanueva