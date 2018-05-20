NPC picks bets for 2019 polls in Japan meeting

By JUNE S. BLANCO

THE Nationalist People’s Coalition (NPC) is now drafting the names of its candidates to carry the party colors during the 2019 polls.

Fresh from his study tour to Israel, Rep. Erico Aristotle “Aris” Aumentado of Bohol’s 2nd district flew Thursday to Japan for the national NPC meeting called by their president, Eduardo “Danding” Cojuangco.

Aumentado said they will pick the NPC senatoriables and name their bets even in the local level.

The solon is now NPC’s provincial head following the oath-taking of former head Rep. Arthur Yap of the Bohol’s 3rdDistrict as new member of the PDP-Laban, with House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez, and former President, now Rep. Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo.

The meeting is expected to hatch party plans as to who how they will support the provincial level candidates. Among others, it was learned, the support may come in the form of alliances.

With Yap’s affiliation with the PDP-Laban, he is expected to run under that party’s local aggrupation.