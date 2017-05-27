NIA breaks ground for P725M Cayacay-Mabini irrigation proj

TAGBILARAN CITY, May 26, (PIA)–Former Agriculture Secretary and non Bohol Third District Representative Arthur Yap led local officials in breaking ground and laying the time capsule for the P725 million irrigation facility that would be a new hope for at least 320 poor farmers of Mabini Bohol.

With Yap were Mabini Mayor Juanito Jayoma Jr., Alicia Mayor Marnilou Ayuban’s representative Panfilo Olaguir, National Irrigation Administration (NIA) Regional Manager Modesto Membreve, Abaca barangay Captain Silverio Miano, Engr Glen Doloritos for Gov Edgar Chatto, Cabulao Mabini Irrigators Association Vice President Juan Amores, irrigation association presidents Felipe Tutor, Maria Ayuban, and Exequiel Nudalo.

“After many years of continuous proposals, the government has now funded the Mabini Cayacay Small Reservoir Irrigation Project (SRIP),” beamed Yap who had pushed for the Mabini-Cayacay agri facility while he was still the Department of Agriculture top official.

The project to be completed two years and 2 months from now, benefits farmers of Barangays Abaca, San Roque, Cabidian and Aguipo in Mabini and some barangays in Alicia, according to NIA RM Membreve.

Although a facility that would be built using two water sources: Baujanan and Cawasan creeks, the Mabini-Cayacay SRIP would have a catchment area of around 9.5 square kilometers and is designed to store 3.09 million cubic meters, it is also designed for fish culture, flood control and other related projects, according to the published project design.

Elated over the development, Yap who also helped increase agricultural production in his district pointed out that with the new irrigation facility, he hopes local production can go from 40-50 cavans to 100-120 cavans per hectare yield.

Yap, who has been visiting the vast ricefields in his district especially that of the rainfed areas of Mabini, Alicia and Ubay revealed that with the national budget of three trillions, so much has been set aside to build more infrastructure.

Moreover, he said the new tax reform package presented by the administration even exponentially increases the revenues, which the government can use to fund more irrigation and food production projects.

NIA engineers have shared that the Mabini Cayacay SRIP still has more service areas, should the facility be expanded.

Yap said he has seen the facility expansion to be able to reach 5000 hectares more of service area which can significantly race agriculture yields from the district.

Over this, NIA information Officer Anthony Alonzo said the government is also groundbreaking a few more SRIPs in Bohol.

He reported that in the pipelines are SRIPs in Benliw, Calunasan ang Bobotbonot in Buenavista. (rahc/PIA-7/Bohol)