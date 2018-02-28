New collections of Go Lokal!  on Buyers’ Day

28 February 2018 – Eight days to go before Go Lokal!’s launches its newest collections for the season at a Buyers’ Day on March 08, 2018. Go Lokal! is a retail concept store of Philippine products and a free innovative marketing tool developed by the Department of Trade and Industry for the country’s MSMEs.

The event will be highlighted with the awarding of the Top Brand discoveries of 2017, startups that fulfilled their goal of creating value, supporting dramatic bottom-line results and acting as a strategic asset to customers worldwide.

The Buyers’ Day will be held at the GoLokal!ConceptStore@DTI located at the Ground Floor, Trade and Industry Building, 361 Sen. Gil Puyat Avenue, Makati City. For more information on Go Lokal!, please visit golokal.dti.gov.ph.