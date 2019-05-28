New 47th IB commander vows sustained partnership for peace

CAMP LINO CHATTO, Cabulijan, Tubigon, Bohol, May 28 (PIA)—After rendering a stellar performance as commanding officer of the 47th Infantry “Katapatan” Battalion (47IB) for two years and 18 days, Lieutenant Colonel Eufracio Malig Jr., steps off and hands the command flag to Lieutenant Colonel Ramir Redosendo, in a simple but fitting turn-over of command rites officiated by no less than 3rd Infantry Division Presiding General Officer and 37th commander, General Dinoh Dolina at the Camp Lino Chatto in Cabulijan Tubigon, May 28.

In his acceptance message, LTC Redosendo, who handles matters of military operations at the general headquarters, rallies the men and women of the Battalion to help him bring the 47th IB to remain committed in performing its mandate.

“Let us continue our partnership in supporting the people in the pursuit of a lasting peace and development in our community,” the newly installed officer appealed during the rites attended by officers and men of the 3ID, 47IB and the 302nd BDE as well as local officials led by Governor Edgar Chatto, board members, municipal mayors and civil society representatives.

On the other hand, LtCol Malig, who distinguished his two-year meritorious service to Boholanos by fighting a different kind of battle, one that allowed his unit to forge partnerships with the local government and the civil society, is reporting to the Central Command in Camp Jamindan in Capiz for another challenging mission.

While assuring local officials and sector representatives of this intent to continue the partnerships, he still called his men under his new command to do the best they can.

“Let us all remember that we are all pieces of a puzzle, we have roles top play, and only we can see the beauty of the puzzle if we put ourselves to where we should be,” the unassuming military official said.

Malig bowed out from service to the Boholanos but not without bagging a coveted a military medal of merit for his “eminently meritorious and valuable service as Commanding Officer of the 47IB.”

He steered the battalion in various combat and TRIAD operations that resulted to the tactical engagement with the ASG and the communists NPA terrorists in Bohol, scoring high in the military scoreboards.

Malig also nailed his stint with accomplishments in the joint AFP-PNP law enforcement operations resulting apprehension of illegal drugs, assorted firearms and wanted personalities.

While surviving with high waving flags after two major elections: Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan and the Midterm National and Local Elections, Malig’s management style earned the respect of his men when he prioritized series of in-house trainings, seminars and unit sustainment activities that put his unit at the peak of its performance.

While he intensified intelligence operations by developing intelligence networks that provided accurate and timely information, LtCol Malig’s legacy would largely be on its civil military operations.

Malig focused on the internal security and peace operations and forged convergence of different stakeholders, which resulted in more community development projects like the Community Development Program, Purok Power Movement partnership with Bohol.

As to matters of discipline, when the army in the past never slipped through the allegations of human rights violations, the 47 IB under LtCol Malig instilled the highest form of discipline to his men bay attaining zero human rights violations which resulted in his unit earning the 2017 Best battalion Streamer Award of the Central Command, according to General Dinoh Dolina.

Having developed friendships in Bohol, Malig, who signed his relinquishment of command May 28, said there is no such thing as goodbyes.

“Friends, this is not goodbye, because friends never say goodbye, they simply say, see you soon,” Malig capped his speech. (rahc/PIA-7/Bohol)