Negosyo Centers conduct marketing seminar for Cebu MSMEs

Micro and small entrepreneurs from the towns of Consolacion and Carcar attended a seminar recently conducted by the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Negosyo Centers (NC). entitled ”Marketing Your Business”.

According to NC Carcar business counselors Jessa Joyce Apas and Karen Ann Sayson, the topics discussed during the activity included the concept of marketing and how it can be applied into the MSMEs’ perspective.

DTI believes that a business doesn’t end with a product development. It is equally important to know how to penetrate the market thus the introduction of marketing seminars.

In line with Republic Act No. 10644 or the Go Negosyo Act, the DTI Negosyo Center continues to assist MSMEs in all aspects of business, from finance, marketing, branding, labeling, among others.

Since DTI wants to cater nor just to existing MSMEs but to would be entrepreneurs as well, the department, through its Negosyo Centers, also offers How to Start a Business seminar which can be complemented by a Simple Business Plan Preparation.

A Financial Management seminar is also prepared for would be entrepreneurs in order to help them manage well their finances.

For more information on seminars and trainings conducted by DTI, interested parties can visit the nearest Negosyo Center in their area.

Negosyo Centers have been set up by the DTI to promote ease of doing business, facilitate business registration, provides business advisory services and business information, particularly in the countryside., Other support for MSMEs ensure management guidance, assistance and improvement of the working conditions of MSMEs; and facilitate market access and linkaging services for entrepreneurs.