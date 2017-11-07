Muntinlupa City opens 11th Negosyo Center in Metro Manila

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) recently opened the 11th Negosyo Center in National Capital Region (NCR) at the Plaza Central in Poblacion, Muntinlupa City to promote local entrepreneurship and provide one-stop shop assistance to micro, small and medium entrepreneurs (MSMEs) in the city. DTI-Regional Operations Group Undersecretary Zenaida Maglaya acknowledged the efforts of the Muntinlupa Local Government in providing assistance to MSMEs, which facilitate local job creation, production and trade in the city.

On the other hand, Muntinlupa City Mayor Jaime Frenesdi said that Muntinlupa is always a willing partner of DTI as he encouraged entrepreneurs to maximize the services offered in the Negosyo Center, which will equip them with the know-how and how-tos of entrepreneurship needed to upscale their businesses.

The launching of these Negosyo Centers are in line with the Republic Act No. 10644 or the Go Negosyo Act which aims to help micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs); promote ease of doing business; facilitate access to grants and other forms of financial assistance to MSMEs; provide access to Shared Service Facilities (SSF) and other equipment; and other support for MSMEs through national government agencies (NGAs); business registration assistance; ensure management guidance; assistance and improvement of the working conditions of MSMEs; and facilitate market access and linkaging services for entrepreneurs.