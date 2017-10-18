MIMAROPA Naturally to strut best products from MIMAROPA MSMEs

Micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) from MIMAROPA region will be on full display as DTI opens theMIMAROPA Naturally Agri-trade and Tourism fair on October 18 to 22, 2017 at Megatrade Halls 1 and 2, SM Megamall, Mandaluyong to cap-off the regional trade fair month.

Now on its third year, the Agri-trade and Tourism fair will feature 150 MSMEs from Occidental Mindoro, Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, and Palawan. It continues to provide an avenue for local entrepreneurs to help them the best opportunity to enter the mainstream market.

“We continue our efforts to help MSMEs market their products as part of the 7M strategy of the Department. It’s the best opportune time for MSMEs to shine,” DTI Regional Operations Group Undersecretary Zenaida Maglaya said.

The 7Ms strategy for Philippine MSME Development comprise of mindset, mastery, mentoring, market, money, machines, models, which are expected to propel MSMEs to make headway in increasing the competitive market. The 7Ms strategy to help Filipino MSMEs compete locally and globally.

MSME participants in the trade fair have been assisted by DTI through Negosyo Centers, Shared Service Facilities (SSF), One Town, One Product, Kapatid Mentor ME Project, SME Roving Academy, Go Lokal!, among others. The assistance have helped MSMEs enhance their products in terms of quality and quantity of products, product label and packaging.

The annual agri-trade and tourism fair will also feature products such as processed food, fashion and accessories, handicrafts products, gifts, furniture and home decors, health and wellness products. The region’s diverse and exquisite tourist destinations will also be highlighted thru DOT’s special pavilion.

The MIMAROPA Naturally Agri-trade and Tourism is in coordination with DTI – Bureau of Small Medium Enterprise Development, Department of Tourism, Department of Agriculture, Department of Agrarian Reform, Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation, Provincial Governments of Oriental Mindoro, Occidental Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, Palawan, City of Calapan and City of Puerto Princesa.

“We invite everyone to visit the MIMAROPA Naturally Agri-trade and Tourism Fair and patronize the products of our MSMEs,” Maglaya said.