MENTOR ME ON WHEELS CONQUERS BOHOL

More than 500 mentees and 42 mentors have come together in the province’ biggest gathering of aspiring and existing entrepreneurs in the Mentor ME on Wheels (MMOW) held at the Island City Mall in Tagbilaran City on October 25, 2019.

The whole-day activity, which is spearheaded by the Philippine Center for Entrepreneurship – Go Negosyo was made possible in partnership with the Department of Trade and Industry and the Bohol Chamber of Commerce and Industry, had mentors coming in from Manila, Cebu and Bohol, who provided 30-minute one-on-one mentorship sessions with MMOW participants who are either aspiring, potential and existing entrepreneurs and students. Topics included Entrepreneurial Mind Setting and Values Formation, Marketing and Financial Literacy/Financing.

In her opening message, RD Aster Caberte encouraged the participants to make use of the opportunity to talk to experienced mentors and get professional advice on how to effectively manage their businesses.

Bohol Governor Arthur Yap and City Mayor John Geesnell Yap graced the event together with PCEs Virgilio “Noy” Espeleta and Henry Tenedero, who represented PCE-Go Negosyo founder Joey Concepcion. (vligan)